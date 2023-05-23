‘Music keeps me sane’

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fans were eagerly waiting for his arrival on the stage at Prism, Jubilee Hills and as soon as they caught a fleeting glimpse of the heartthrob Madhur Sharma they couldn’t resist themselves from hooting. Playback singer and songwriter Madhur Sharma is known for his traditional and soulful music. His recent trending Tere Jeya Hor Disda has not only been the most heard and loved song but is hitting the charts and how!

The live concert organised by Blend Culture, saw the singer belting out popular numbers — Tu Safar Mera, Juda Hoke Bhi, Jo Bheji Thi Dua, Dil Karda Mai Dekhi Jawa, Yaara Teri Yaari Ko, Yaaron Ne Mere Vaaste Kya Kuch Nahi Kiya. He didn’t miss a chance to leave any songs which would keep the crowd entertained and alive in the same spirit. Also, the Telugu version of Brahmastra and a mix of Hindi was the highlight of the show.

pic: Pratik Chandiramani

No sooner he started hitting the chord to the unplugged version of qawali — Mere Baad Kisko Sataoge; the ecstatic crowd accompanied him till the end. He ended the stupendous show with Vande Mataram and bowed down to thank all his Hyderabad fans for enjoying and having a gala time.

“Hyderabad is like my second home. I have been coming to play shows here for a few years and the scale of shows keeps on growing and it’s a great feeling. Amongst all my listeners throughout the world, Hyderabad has a big chunk of my listener base and has always reciprocated very well to all my releases and hence, whenever I do an India tour or will do in future too, Hyderabad will always be there on the list.

They are very energetic and they always come out in numbers. Although people from every city have always shown love to us and our music, Hyderabad is something else,” says Madhur.

After Hyderabad he will be performing in Siliguri on the 27 May and there are more shows to be announced in the coming month. “We have revamped the entire setlist and added a lot of new elements. Music is literally everything to me. I have been learning and doing music for the past 12 years and I can’t imagine doing anything else in my life. Music keeps me sane. Lots of new releases and big things are on the way and we’re currently working on my debut EP along with a bunch of singles and collaborations associated with a few big labels. We have some international shows coming up as well,” he concluded.

