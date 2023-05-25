Mob beats up Muslim man, kin in Telangana; video goes viral

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man belonging to a minority community was beaten up by a mob after he "abused and hit" a gas cylinder delivery person in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Thursday.

A video, purportedly showing a mob assaulting the man, with his mother and pregnant sister trying to save him and requesting the group of people not to beat him, has gone viral on social media.

The issue was a result of an argument between the gas delivery person and the other man over returning an empty cylinder, police said.

A police official said, on May 7 the gas cylinder delivery person, who was in 'deeksha' (undertaken ahead of a pilgrimage) delivered an LPG cylinder at the residence of the victim and later asked him to return the empty cylinder but was told it would be done so two days later, An argument broke out between them over the matter following which the man allegedly abused the gas delivery man in filthy language and hit him with footwear.

Later, the gas cylinder delivery person informed about the incident to some people, who went to the man's house and dragged him out and started beating him up, even as his mother and pregnant sister tried to save him, police said adding police reached the spot and dispersed them.

Subsequently, the gas cylinder delivery person lodged a complaint with the police stating the man outraged his religious feelings.

Based on the complaint a case was registered against the man and he was arrested, police said.

Similarly, another case was booked against the mob and notices were issued to 11 of them including a councillor, police said.

Meanwhile, the arrested man's sister delivered a baby on May 14 but the child later passed away.

With some trying to link its death with the assault, police said it was not confirmed and added they will verify it.

