GHIAL operationalises new facility for passenger convenience

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the fourth phase of expansion, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has operationalised the additional east area to enable seamless passenger movement. This new additional area spanning over 6.07 lakh sqft has been integrated with the existing terminal. With this, a total area of 29.50 lakh sqft has been operationalised.

To enable the ideal flow of passengers, the additional area will connect departure passengers to departure gates and arrival passengers to baggage reclaim services and beyond. The space will provide an improved passenger experience and is equipped with 24 remote bus domestic departure gates and arrival facilities, 12 passenger boarding aero bridges, contact stands, and a domestic-to-domestic (D-D) transfer area. The area further boasts of three Automatic Tray Return System (ATRS) machines, one screening machine and 12 departure gates.

In addition, for a better passenger experience, a dedicated mezzanine floor welcoming passengers with a variety of consumer goods and delicacies from famous brands has been created.

The expanded east area provides 22 escalators, 22 elevators, two travelators, 19 staircases, 9 restrooms for men, 9 restrooms for women and two ablution restrooms.

The design of the airport is inspired by the wings of the state bird of Telangana, Pala Pitta, that signifies the key elements of the airport -functionality, atmosphere, and flexibility.

The integrated terminal will add value to airlines in choosing the Hyderabad International Airport as a preferred hub, a press release from GHIAL said.

