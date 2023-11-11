World’s largest aviary all set for inauguration in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the world’s largest aviary (birds sanctuary) at Eco-hill Park, Kothwalguda in the city that houses exotic and rare species of birds and animals from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, New Zealand, United States, China, Japan, Nicaragua, Indonesia and many Asian and European countries, is all set for inauguration.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has developed the world’s largest walk-through aviary over six acres of land at Kothwalguda. The aviary would help people gain knowledge about exotic birds and animals and will also house exotic reptiles like iguanas and ball pythons. With the aviary all set to open for the public, the HMDA is the process to select an agency for operations and management of the aviary.

Sources said that the sanctuary has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 8 crore, whereas the entire eco-park has been built at the cost of Rs 75 crore. Unique flora (vegetation) has been developed to sustain the birds and animals in nesting, enrichment and diet will be planted. Interestingly, visitors can also feed and interact with the birds.

School children will have a space where various workshops will be conducted, talk shows with various animals and birds will be conducted in the amphi theatre. The aviary will house a semi transparent hospital that will showcase various procedures of health care management for birds and animals. Easy walkways for elderly people and PwDs have also been developed.

The eco park includes a 2.5-km boardwalk with an average width of 2.4 metre, parked near the entrance, pathways, approach roads, gazebos and pergolas, an open-air theatre, butterfly gardens, sensory park greenery and landscaping. HMDA proposes to have electric buggies within the Eco-hill Park into which the visitors can hop-on/hop-off and directly reach to the Aviary.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: One of the world’s largest aviary (birds sanctuary) at Eco-hill Park, Kothwalguda in the city that houses exotic and rare species of birds and animals from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, New Zealand, United States, China, Japan, Nicaragua, Indonesia and many Asian and European countries, is all set for inauguration. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has developed the world’s largest walk-through aviary over six acres of land at Kothwalguda. The aviary would help people gain knowledge about exotic birds and animals and will also house exotic reptiles like iguanas and ball pythons. With the aviary all set to open for the public, the HMDA is the process to select an agency for operations and management of the aviary. Sources said that the sanctuary has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 8 crore, whereas the entire eco-park has been built at the cost of Rs 75 crore. Unique flora (vegetation) has been developed to sustain the birds and animals in nesting, enrichment and diet will be planted. Interestingly, visitors can also feed and interact with the birds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); School children will have a space where various workshops will be conducted, talk shows with various animals and birds will be conducted in the amphi theatre. The aviary will house a semi transparent hospital that will showcase various procedures of health care management for birds and animals. Easy walkways for elderly people and PwDs have also been developed. The eco park includes a 2.5-km boardwalk with an average width of 2.4 metre, parked near the entrance, pathways, approach roads, gazebos and pergolas, an open-air theatre, butterfly gardens, sensory park greenery and landscaping. HMDA proposes to have electric buggies within the Eco-hill Park into which the visitors can hop-on/hop-off and directly reach to the Aviary. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp