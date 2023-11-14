A tapestry of dance forms: The 3rd annual affair showcased six diverse groups from Hyderabad, various states

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recently played host to the mesmerising event “Naatya Thoranam,” a celebration that seamlessly brought together multiple traditional dance forms. Organised by the Amrita Cultural Trust and held at the enchanting Taramati Baradari, the event carried a noble mission — to promote classical dance and honour the dedicated artists committed to this art form.

The 3rd annual affair showcased six diverse groups from Hyderabad and various states, presenting a rich tapestry of dance forms such as Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Mohiniyattam, Perini, and Bharatanatyam.

The enchanting journey of “Naatya Thoranam” commenced with a soul-stirring Kuchipudi performance by the Surendra Nath Group from Hyderabad. Their divine performance, set to the backdrop of a Ganesha Stuthi, cast a magical spell, setting the stage for the captivating performances that followed. The event continued with an Odissi performance by the Debasish Pattnaik Group from Bengaluru, leaving the audience spellbound. Gracefully showcasing Lord Krishna’s charm and divinity through their rendition of the beautiful “Krishnastakam,” the group added a breathtaking dimension to the evening.

The artistic journey took a delightful turn with a Kathak performance titled “Trishakthi” by the Mysore B Nagaraj Group from Bengaluru. Celebrating the Devi in three dimensions — Maha Saraswati, Maha Lakshmi, and Maha Kali — their performance was a visual feast.The magical rhythm continued with Mohiniyattam, a traditional dance form from Kerala, beautifully performed by the Kalamandalam Sangeetha Group, bringing Kerala’s rich cultural heritage to the stage.

Bharatanatyam, one of India’s iconic classical dance forms, was showcased by the Ananda Shankar Group from Hyderabad, delivering a breathtaking performance. Adding a special and exciting dimension to this year’s “Naatya Thoranam” was the introduction of Perini Natyam. The Shri Kala Krishna Group from Hyderabad took the stage, captivating the audience with the unique and powerful movements of Perini.

Each performance stood out as a unique masterpiece, but the special attraction was the “Jugal Bandhi,” a group performance by all the teams together to one rhythm — a splendid display of nritya, showcasing the harmonious blend of different dance forms, creating a visual and auditory feast for the audience.

Dr Thota Chandrasekhar, a retired IAS officer and President of the Andhra Pradesh BRS, expressed his admiration for the event, stating, “I congratulate all the award winners and wish them good luck in their future endeavours. This is one of the best jugalbandi I have witnessed.”

Rajesh Pagadala, Chief of the Managing Committee at Amrita Cultural Trust, shared the heartfelt motivation behind this cultural endeavour, saying, “It is quite a task for any dancer to get a stage to perform, so my wife Bhargavi Pagadala, who is also a dancer, and I thought of building an ecosystem for those dancers whose livelihood is classical dance.”

The event was graced by special guests of honour, including Sumathi Badugula, IPS, DIG of Women Safety Wing, Dr Anuradha Jonnalagadda, Head of the Department of Dance at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communications, University of Hyderabad, and Kalaratna Dr. Vanaja Uday, Head of the Department of Dance at P.S. Telugu University, Hyderabad.

