Diwali sends air pollution level zooming in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is coming to grips with deteriorating air quality post a night of Diwali festivities. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city ranked at moderate after the festival with an index value of 171.

The prominent pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10 - Particulate Matter of size less than 2.5 microns and 10 microns respectively. As per data released by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), PM 2.5 levels touched 119, compared to 35 on a normal day. PM 10 levels also recorded a massive leap to 188 from 85 on a normal day.The TSPCB also recorded a moderate increase in Sulphur dioxide and Nitrogen oxide levels. From 6.2 on a normal day, Sulphur dioxide levels doubled to touch 12. Nitrogen oxide levels saw a moderate spike of 7.2.

The TSPCB also recorded an increase in the noise levels of residential areas, when compared to a normal day. To measure the change in decibel levels, the noise data of November 6 was taken as pre-diwali data. While residential areas in the city recorded 56.60 decibel (dB) on the night of November 6, these areas recorded 59.3 dB on Diwali night.

In commercial areas, noise levels were found to be decreased in the day time and increased in the night time during Diwali when compared to a normal day. While commercial areas recorded 65.80 dB on the night of November 6, the decibel level slightly rose to 67.2 dB on the night of Diwali.

26 fire-related complaints received during Diwali

On Sunday night, the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total of 26 fire-related complaints from various locations across the city. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, stationed at different places in the city, responded to these complaints as needed.

The complaints came from areas including Jeedimetla, Bharat Nagar, Yousufguda, Salarjung Museum, Jiyaguda, Begum Bazar, Kothapet, Balapur, Jubilee Hills, Miyapur, Kondapur, KPHB Colony, Nallakunta, Nagole, Upperpally, Manikonda, Sanathnagar, Kushaiguda, Punjagutta, Nallagatla, Rajendra Nagar, Chilkaguda, Ganga Bowli, and other regions.

Over 70 injured in firecracker accidents

HYDERABAD: In the past two days, approximately 70 persons sustained injuries in Hyderabad due to fireworks. A majority of the victims were bystanders. Speaking to TNIE, Dr B Vijayalakshmi, a cornea specialist in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, said that on Sunday alone, around 50, including 17 children, suffered injuries in the firecracker-related incidents. One of the children had to undergo surgery as the injury was severe.

An eye doctor checks a man who got injured

in eye due to fire crackers during diwali

festival at Sarojini Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

Among the adults, seven were admitted to hospitals with grievous injuries and they underwent surgeries on Sunday and Monday. Two more also underwent surgeries on Monday, and all the patients are currently under observation.

Some people also suffered facial burns. In some instances, firecrackers resulted in the burning of the lashes and lips of the victims. These cases were handled by an eye hospital in the city. Dr Vijaylakshmi said that among those who suffered injuries were passersby. She suggested a designated area or an open place for bursting firecrackers to avoid accidents. She said that parents should supervise children bursting crackers.

Primary care for burns

Dr Sivranjanai Santosh, a paediatrician in the city, recommends the following care for minor burns

Run cold water on burns

Gently wash with soap and water without rubbing excessively

Dry burns gently with a soft cotton cloth

Avoid applying undue pressure or breaking blisters

Apply antiseptic ointment and cover burns with a cotton pad

Applying toothpaste or sugar should be avoided at all costs as they may lead to infection

