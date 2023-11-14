World of artisanal elegance

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shopping has evolved into a delightful mood-enhancing activity, with individuals seeking novel and extravagant experiences. Elevating this experience is Jaypore, a flagship artisanal lifestyle store situated in Jubilee Hills, which recently opened its doors to the Hyderabadis. During our visit, we had the pleasure of exploring the store alongside Rashmi Shukla, the business head, who provided insights into the store’s offerings.

Upon entering, one is immediately captivated by the extensive clothing collection. Women’s traditional outfits, meticulously crafted by skilled women artisans, showcase a diverse range.

Rashmi emphasises, “Apparel is a significant part of our store, featuring both men's and women’s clothing. We champion crafts from all corners of the country, incorporating elements like gota patti from Delhi, Mukesh work, Rogan work, and hand embroidery on tissue material in vibrant and festive colours. Collaborating with 1 lakh artists nationwide, 60-70 per cent of whom are women, we showcase popular and endangered crafts, including zardosi work, kiran dori, and Chanderi-based fabrics in a spectrum of colours. From bright jewel tones to pastels, our collection includes long kurtas, anarkalis, short tops, catering to diverse tastes.”

The store itself is an artistic marvel, featuring designs by talented artists. Kalamkari-designed pillars with intricate detailing adorn the space, accompanied by historical context to enrich the customer’s experience. Sourced from different states, the lightweight silk and cotton sarees contribute to the fabric’s allure.

Diving into the jewellery section, Rashmi highlights, “Our jewellery selection encompasses temple jewellery, pure silver pieces, and more. Originating from Jaipur, the kundan craft involves using wax to create intricate designs, enhanced with beads and pearls. Temple jewellery from Kolapur boasts traditional motifs like peacocks and idols, adorned with kemp stones and turquoise. Handcrafted by artisans, we also showcase beaded jewellery using the poi threading technique from Kolapur and Jaipur, taking 30 days to complete. Additionally, our in-house designs include chitai from Uttar Pradesh and kundan inlay work from Jaipur, with artists creating one piece per day.”

Transitioning to the ceramics section, where kitchenware and home decor shine, Rashmi notes, “Our dinnerware features ceramic pieces with motifs inspired by palaces and the Mughal era, reminiscent of designs found on sarees like paithani. We create home wear with in-house designs.” The store further boasts an eclectic range of items, including brass idols, Ayurveda-friendly kansa material, and unique cushion covers designed by the Gujarat-based NGO, Urmul, blending traditional embroidery with modern aesthetics.

Jaypore’s meticulous curation extends to men’s wear, offering body-friendly kurtas and floral shirts crafted from soft, comfortable materials. The store truly embodies a fusion of contemporary and traditional, combining new designs with age-old crafts to provide a shopping experience that transcends the ordinary.

