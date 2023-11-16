An excellent homage to Marathi theatre in Hyderabad

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a delightful homage to Marathi theatre, Soham Theatre showcased two plays, ‘Natak Baste Aahe’ and ‘Prekshakani Kshama Karavi’, in honour of Marathi Rangbhoomi Divas. These plays, based on the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata respectively, unfolded within Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli, uniting a vibrant community of Marathi enthusiasts.

The evening commenced with Natak Baste Aahe, a portrayal focusing on backstage artists gearing up for the final rehearsal of a stage production. As the story unfolded, a comedic mishap ensued when the curtain unexpectedly rose, revealing the frantic backstage crew on stage. A domino effect ensued as other artists joined the impromptu performance, leaving only the director and lead actress to continue the rehearsal.

Meanwhile, the producer and financier, present to witness the rehearsal, found themselves embroiled in a comical mess. It was a laughter-filled roller coaster, offering a unique glimpse into the chaotic world backstage. Penned by VV Shriwadkar and directed by Suhas Barve, Natak Baste Aahe truly lived up to its name, ensuring an uproarious spectacle for the audience.

The cast, a blend of seasoned and emerging actors, delivered noteworthy performances. Om Prakash Ashtekar, Sarang Pokhare, Swapnal Paranjpe, Paarth Saarthi, Aditi Vishal Pangarkar, Manjiri Jawlekar, Dr Nahush Kunte, and Sonali Kulkarni showcased their diverse talents, infusing vitality into the play.

The evening progressed with the second play, Prekshakani Kshama Karavi (Pardon us, audience), a Marathi one-act play scripted by Vasant Sabnis and directed by Suhas Barve. This play delves into the green room drama of a three-act historical play where the artists face challenges with drapery and makeup. Clad in informal attire, the actors engaged in playful pranks and antics, crafting an atmosphere brimming with entertainment. Prekshakani Kshama Karavi was a riot of laughter, punctuated by lively musical numbers and humorous exchanges among the performers.

The play featured standout performances by Gopal Krishna Gaikwaad, Yogesh Raibagi, Dr Nahush Kunte, Avadhoot Kulkarni, Abhilasha Kulkarni, Rujul Kunte, and Paarth Sarathi. Suhas Barve directed and contributed an improvised character, the Chaiwala, portrayed by Om Prakash Ashtekar, breathing vibrant life into the production.

Suhas Barve, the director of these plays, acknowledged the rich history of Marathi theatre, emphasising its enduring legacy spanning 180 years since the staging of the first Marathi drama, “Sita Swayamvar,” in 1843. This celebration not only spotlighted the timeless allure of Marathi theatre but also introduced its enchantment to a broader audience in Hyderabad.

