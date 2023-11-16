Home Cities Hyderabad

Health of one injured in Bazarghat inferno in Hyderabad critical, owner still in hospital

The officials are suspecting that setting fire to Diwali cracks near the building might be the reason for the fire accident.

Published: 16th November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bazarghat, Fire

Fire broke out in a chemical warehouse at Bazar Ghat in Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health condition of one of the injured persons in the Bazarghat fire accident was said to be very critical. Talaha, 19, sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. However, the health condition of the other victims is said to be stable and are recovering.

Meanwhile, the police officials are still clueless about the cause of the fire at the building. The clues team collected nearly 60 samples from the the ill-fated building and sent the same to FSL. They are yet to get a report from the FSL. It may be recalled that nine persons died in the fire accident. Though the officials in their preliminary enquiry felt that a short circuit was the reason, the exact reason for the fire accident would be known only after they got the report from the FSL.

The officials suspect that setting fire to Diwali cracks near the building might be the reason for the fire accident. The investigating officials divided into ten teams and are probing to find the exact reason for the fire accident. The samples collected by the clues team included plastic materials, polyester and others.
Meanwhile, the owner of the building Ramesh Jaiswal was still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

ALSO READ | Nine people charred to death as massive fire breaks out in chemical shop in Hyderabad's Nampally

ALSO READ | GHMC lacks enforcement staff to implement fire safety in high-rises

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bazarghat fire accident Gandhi Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp