Health of one injured in Bazarghat inferno in Hyderabad critical, owner still in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health condition of one of the injured persons in the Bazarghat fire accident was said to be very critical. Talaha, 19, sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. However, the health condition of the other victims is said to be stable and are recovering.

Meanwhile, the police officials are still clueless about the cause of the fire at the building. The clues team collected nearly 60 samples from the the ill-fated building and sent the same to FSL. They are yet to get a report from the FSL. It may be recalled that nine persons died in the fire accident. Though the officials in their preliminary enquiry felt that a short circuit was the reason, the exact reason for the fire accident would be known only after they got the report from the FSL.

The officials suspect that setting fire to Diwali cracks near the building might be the reason for the fire accident. The investigating officials divided into ten teams and are probing to find the exact reason for the fire accident. The samples collected by the clues team included plastic materials, polyester and others.

Meanwhile, the owner of the building Ramesh Jaiswal was still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

