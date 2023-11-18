Regional relishes: Check out Telugu cuisine at AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar in Jubilee Hills

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A name synonymous with exceptional culinary experiences has expanded its horizons to Gachibowli, introducing a rich tapestry of Telugu flavours to the IT corridor. Yes, you guessed it right, its AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar, who has opened a new outlet after being a culinary landmark for years in Jubilee Hills for its intricate and mouth-watering flavours of Telugu cuisine.

Ashish Reddy, one of the partners of AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar, says, “We are delighted to bring the flavours of Telugu cuisine to Gachibowli. AnTeRa is not just a restaurant; it’s a journey through the rich heritage of three regions. We’ve curated a menu that encompasses age-old recipes and time-honoured delicacies to take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure.”

Further adding, Anurag Reddy, another partner at AnTeRa, says, “Our aim is to provide an inviting ambiance that showcases the soul of Telugu traditions. With meticulous attention to detail and a deep passion for our culinary roots, we have designed a dining experience that is both modern and authentic.”

As we entered, we were immediately transported to an authentic and rustic house in Telangana, all thanks to the decor and ambiance. Our foray into the Andhra, Telangana & Rayalaseema cuisine started with Chicken Kaju Pakoda, the starter was succulent and crispy with the right amount of masala coating. Next, it was the turn of Guntur Karam Kodi Kebab to entice us with its flavours.

The kebabs were juicy and the karam added another layer of depth. From the main course we ordered Bagara Rice and Dalcha Mutton and Military Mutton Pulav. Dalcha Mutton was delicious and went well with the aromatic bagara rice. As for the Military Mutton Pulav, it was our favourite due to its punchy tones and melt-in-the-mouth mutton. We ended our delicious journey with Bobbatlu with Jaggery Ice Cream. The Indian traditional festival sweet, a flatbread with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram and jaggery was heaven on earth with the scoop of Jaggery Ice Cream.

For foodies who love to have authentic Andhra, Telangana & Rayalaseema cuisine, make sure to drop by AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar’s new outlet at Gachibowli for its awesome food and ambiance.

