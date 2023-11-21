Rise of the legends

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Urbanrise cricket team, set to join the Legends League Cricket, unveiled their jersey at Trident, Hyderabad. In attendance were film star Daggubati Venkatesh and the team’s cricket stars. Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Urbanrise, highlighted the team’s local connection, underlining their dedication to the city. Their primary goal is to engage the younger generation with the sport, diverting their attention from mobile phones towards the excitement of the game.

We caught up with Martin Guptill, a team member, who expressed his enthusiasm, “It’s going to be great. This is my second team in Hyderabad, following my time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Hyderabad is a fantastic city, and we’re all geared up to play for the team. While I arrived in Hyderabad just last Friday, I’ve had significant cricket experience here in the past. I’ve always cherished my time in this city, especially at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. It’s unfortunate that we won’t be playing there, but I’m eagerly anticipating our upcoming game against the Southern Super Stars at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi. I’m excited to kickstart this journey, and I believe everyone in our team shares this sentiment.”

Martin Guptill

Pragyan Ojha, another team member, shared his delight in being part of the team, “It’s thrilling to have a local team. Having previously played for Deccan Chargers and now returning to represent our home state, I’m genuinely excited. Throughout our careers, we’ve played alongside both international and national players. We’re professionals, aiming to blend seamlessly as a unit, understanding each other’s strengths. The team owners’ initiative to facilitate sessions for us to connect and understand each other better has been incredibly beneficial.”

Speaking about their fitness regime and its importance, Pragyan added, “Maintaining fitness as you age is the biggest challenge. We’ve all been working hard on our training. The thrill of returning to the field and performing well is what drives us. Cricket unites us all, especially when the younger generation sees retired players making a comeback.

This tournament aims to inspire these young boys, especially in tier-two cities where opportunities to watch the game are limited. Just as I was inspired by watching legends play, this tournament aspires to do the same for them.”Sporting a striking yellow and black jersey symbolising strength, the team is poised to make the city proud with their strategic gameplay.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Urbanrise cricket team, set to join the Legends League Cricket, unveiled their jersey at Trident, Hyderabad. In attendance were film star Daggubati Venkatesh and the team’s cricket stars. Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Urbanrise, highlighted the team’s local connection, underlining their dedication to the city. Their primary goal is to engage the younger generation with the sport, diverting their attention from mobile phones towards the excitement of the game. We caught up with Martin Guptill, a team member, who expressed his enthusiasm, “It’s going to be great. This is my second team in Hyderabad, following my time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Hyderabad is a fantastic city, and we’re all geared up to play for the team. While I arrived in Hyderabad just last Friday, I’ve had significant cricket experience here in the past. I’ve always cherished my time in this city, especially at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. It’s unfortunate that we won’t be playing there, but I’m eagerly anticipating our upcoming game against the Southern Super Stars at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi. I’m excited to kickstart this journey, and I believe everyone in our team shares this sentiment.” Martin GuptillPragyan Ojha, another team member, shared his delight in being part of the team, “It’s thrilling to have a local team. Having previously played for Deccan Chargers and now returning to represent our home state, I’m genuinely excited. Throughout our careers, we’ve played alongside both international and national players. We’re professionals, aiming to blend seamlessly as a unit, understanding each other’s strengths. The team owners’ initiative to facilitate sessions for us to connect and understand each other better has been incredibly beneficial.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about their fitness regime and its importance, Pragyan added, “Maintaining fitness as you age is the biggest challenge. We’ve all been working hard on our training. The thrill of returning to the field and performing well is what drives us. Cricket unites us all, especially when the younger generation sees retired players making a comeback. This tournament aims to inspire these young boys, especially in tier-two cities where opportunities to watch the game are limited. Just as I was inspired by watching legends play, this tournament aspires to do the same for them.”Sporting a striking yellow and black jersey symbolising strength, the team is poised to make the city proud with their strategic gameplay. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp