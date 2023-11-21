Telangana assembly polls: ECI places orders for ballot papers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections less than two weeks away, the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on the list of contestants in each of the constituencies, ordered the printing of ballot papers with the Government Printing Press in Hyderabad on Monday.

Further, based on additional ballot unit requirements, a final additional count of 14,500 ballot units, has been allocated to 16 districts as per the requirement. After the first level check (FLC), the randomisation and allocation to each constituency/polling station would be done.

A total of 59,779 ballot units will be used in this election, sources said. The constituency-wise list of counting centres has also been finalised for all 33 districts. All necessary arrangements including that of security are in place, officials said.

Moreover, to keep the worries of the voters about their allotted polling stations away, especially the new voters, all the ground-level teams are in action from Monday and are knocking on every door to hand over Voter Information Slips (VIS).

Till Monday, 1,65,32,040 of the 3,26,02,799 slips have been distributed to the voters, which indicates that 51% of the work is done in the state, and the entire task is to be completed tentatively by November 23.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections less than two weeks away, the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on the list of contestants in each of the constituencies, ordered the printing of ballot papers with the Government Printing Press in Hyderabad on Monday. Further, based on additional ballot unit requirements, a final additional count of 14,500 ballot units, has been allocated to 16 districts as per the requirement. After the first level check (FLC), the randomisation and allocation to each constituency/polling station would be done. A total of 59,779 ballot units will be used in this election, sources said. The constituency-wise list of counting centres has also been finalised for all 33 districts. All necessary arrangements including that of security are in place, officials said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moreover, to keep the worries of the voters about their allotted polling stations away, especially the new voters, all the ground-level teams are in action from Monday and are knocking on every door to hand over Voter Information Slips (VIS). Till Monday, 1,65,32,040 of the 3,26,02,799 slips have been distributed to the voters, which indicates that 51% of the work is done in the state, and the entire task is to be completed tentatively by November 23. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp