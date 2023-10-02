Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad gets five new academic buildings

These buildings will help in realising the goals set by UoH for the upliftment of standards of higher education both in the region and the country as a whole

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated five new buildings built in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) at a cost of `81.27 crore. The buildings include the School of Economics, the School of Mathematics and Statistics, the School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex - III and the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe).

These buildings will help in realising the goals set by UoH for the upliftment of standards of higher education both in the region and the country as a whole. The university administration said that the event will also contribute to the successful implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP).

The university anticipates a significant increase in both students and faculty in the forthcoming years. It has devised a strategic plan to augment the infrastructure to accommodate the growing population, fulfilling the needs and requirements of students by providing state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing students’ performance and improving their placement prospects, creating opportunities for excellence in traditional fields such as dance, music, and fine arts and expanding avenues for research and innovation.

This initiative benefits the university and also serves the broader community. It promotes the all-round development of students by establishing cutting-edge infrastructure to enhance the quality of services. Admissions to various UG, PG, and PhD programmes are conducted through the all-India basis entrance test CUET administered by the NTA.

