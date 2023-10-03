Malakpet IT Tower to generate 50K jobs, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the IT Tower in Malakpet on Monday. The IT tower will be constructed with an estimated cost of `700 crore. The state-of-the-art IT Tower is expected to create around 50,000 IT jobs in Hyderabad. The IT Tower will come up across 11 acres of land with a built-up space of 15,00,000 sq ft.

Addressing a meeting after laying the foundation stone, Rama Rao said that the people would forget the Malakpet TV tower and remember this multi-storeyed IT Tower which would become the new symbol of Malakpet. Stating that the IT Tower would be constructed in three years, Rama Rao assured that he would take steps that IT giants set up their offices here.

Rama Rao said that the investor-friendly policies of the Telangana government gave a major boost to the IT sector in the State, which further attracted global IT companies to set up their offices in Hyderabad, accelerating the overall growth in the State.

The IT Minister said that Hyderabad stood as a leader in IT job creation for two consecutive years, surpassing Bengaluru.

He added that the government was preparing a detailed plan to develop a 415 km metro line that would cover all the areas in the city.

“There were no incidents of communal disturbances or lynching in Hyderabad, unlike the other states ruled by opposition parties,” Rama Rao said. He appreciated Muslim heads for postponing the Milad-un-Nabi processions which coincided with the day of Ganesh immersion. “This is what Hyderabad is known for - Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb,” he said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the steering wheel of BRS was in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi, Rama Rao said: “I want to clarify that the BRS steering is in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and and MIM’s steering is in the hands of Asaduddin. But, BJP’s steering went into the hands of Adani and not Pradhani (Prime Minister).”

HANAMKONDA TO GET IT TOWER; 2 ACRES IDENTIFIED

An IT Tower will be established in the Hanamkonda city soon. The project is estimated to cost up to `100 crore for its construction. IT Minister K T Rama Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the IT Tower on October 6. Officials have identified a land parcel spanning 2 acres and 20 guntas for the project,



