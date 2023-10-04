Australian Galah parrot traced, reunited with owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare Australian breed Galah parrot, which disappeared from Jubilee Hills, was successfully traced by the police and reunited with its owner. The owner of the bird, Narendrachari Mairu, a resident of Road No. 44 in Jubilee Hills, is also the proprietor of Mairu Bistro. In the last week of September, he discovered that his four-month-old parrot, named Mairu, had vanished without a trace from his home. Distraught over the loss of his pet, he turned to the local police for help.

The missing bird, also known as a rose-breasted cockatoo, has been purchased by Narendrachari for Rs 1.3 lakh. Following Narendrachari’s plea, the police began a preliminary investigation. They reached out to local pet shop owners and dealers while keeping an eye on the pet business. Meanwhile, a pet shop owner noticed a WhatsApp status advertising a Galah parrot for sale at the price of Rs 50,000 and reported this to the police.

The status was put up by one Syed Mujahid, a resident of Erragadda. When questioned, he revealed that he had acquired the parrot from an unknown person in the Erragadda market. The police then reunited the owner and his parrot.

