Game, set, match: Meet 11-year-old Niesha Enja who bagged ITF Asia trophy in the Under-12 category

HYDERABAD: Niesha Enja, an 11-year-old tennis player from Telangana, recently bagged the ITF Asia trophy in the Under-12 category. She and two other Bengaluru girls represented India at the competition held in Kazakhstan

Aggression and grace go hand-in-hand when 11-year-old Niesha Enja strides at the tennis court. Making swift, seamless transitions alongside forceful serves, Enja made it to the international sphere and bagged a trophy this year. This lawn tennis prodigy made Telangana proud by winning the ITF Asia 12 & U Team Competition 2023 Final at Shymkent, Kazakhstan. She and two other girls — Srishti Kiran and Karthika Padmakumar from Bengaluru represented India at the competition.

Photo | Vinay Madapu

Enja is currently ranked No. 1, as per All India Tennis Association (AITA) rankings in the Under-12 category and 44 in the Under-17 category. “I started playing tennis at the age of eight. I was inspired by my sister, Neha, also a tennis player. When brought a trophy home, I also wanted to win one,” said Niesha. Her sister Neha too is a strong player and is currently ranked 78 in the Under-16 category.

Their father, Swamy Enja is a home-guard driver and their mother Renuka is a homemaker. Their mother spends the majority of her time taking them to coaching and tournaments and ensuring proper nutrition for both girls. Father is busy most of the time earning the bread and butter for the family.

Niesha started playing AITA in August 2021 and since, she has won nine singles titles, three super series and ten titles in Under-12 Doubles. She also bagged one national series title in Under-12 Doubles, three national series titles in Under-16 Doubles and one title in Under-16. She has won 31 titles in all — witness to the determination and strength of this 11-year-old player.

On being asked how she practices before games, Niesha said, “Coach makes me play opposite boys and also my seniors. This gives me an idea of how to improve.” A student of class VII at NVHS High School, she credits her school for sparking her interest in the game and also supporting her to focus on it. “I go to school only twice a month. My school principal is kind enough to allow me to focus on my game,” she said.

On being asked what are her strengths, she said, “I think that I’m the best. I move the placements to the opponents, I make them run until I get a shot ball. I give them backhand, and when I get a shot ball, I spin it.” She is currently practising for the Fenesta Open and aims to play grand slams one day.

“Niesha is a defensive tennis player and an aggressive baseliner, capable enough to give solid groundstrokes. Her strength is her forehand, which gives her an advantage in the game,” said her coach, R K Sai Kumar at SATS L B Stadium Tennis Academy.

“Niesha is undoubtedly a good player but there are a few areas she can work on: learning to do more serve and volleys. More focus is needed on top spin serve also. If she can work on these skills, she will be capable enough to play Junior Wimbledon and I’m very confident in saying this,” he said.

Her coach also shed light on the lack of financial support to foster her game. Even her sister Neha, he said, struggles to continue playing tennis due to financial troubles and lack of sponsors. “Despite powerful performances, these girls are noticed and not even a word of appreciation comes from the government. Representing Telangana state in the nationals and then India at the international level demands courage and strength that these girls have successfully portrayed. However, the government should support them and help them do better,” Kumar added. Her coaches are confident that she can lift more titles if provided with personal one-on-one training.

