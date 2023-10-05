Spreading smile far & wide

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first impression a person forms about a stranger often revolves around their smile. Whether it’s a gesture, expression, or emotion, it has been scientifically proven to uplift one’s mood. Despite knowing the benefits of smiling, it’s difficult for us to put on a smile, considering our busy and stressful lifestyle. However, there are remarkable individuals who are on a mission to bring joy to strangers through their acts of kindness. These everyday heroes may not wear capes, but they leave a lasting impact on the lives they touch. Let us cherish and get inspired by these amazing, kind individuals in Hyderabad who are dedicated to spreading happiness through random acts of kindness ahead of World Smile Day (October 6).

Helmet Santa to the rescue

We’ve all experienced the frustration of a breakdown on the road. It’s in those moments that we wish for a helping hand, but no one actually comes forward to help. Meet Hyderabad’s very own “Helmet Santa”, who is different from others. He’s a man with a heart of gold. When Eswar spots someone in distress on the road, he doesn’t hesitate to lend a hand, no matter how busy his own life is. When asked about his motivation, he shares a heartfelt story: “Long back when I was in such trouble, some stranger helped me, and now I see a reflection of myself in those in need”. He firmly believes in the power of kindness, knowing that it has a way of coming back around.

Like every child, Eswar wished for someone to gift him chocolates during his childhood, but he wasn’t lucky enough. And now he earned the title “Chocolate Boy” by randomly distributing chocolates to strangers, regardless of their age, to bring a little smile to their faces. Additionally, he extends his generosity to traffic police officers by offering water, energy drinks, and occasionally distributing chocolates, all with the intention of spreading joy. What’s unique about him is that he prefers anonymity, wanting people to remember his good deeds rather than his face.

Kavya, a doctor and mother to many

Kavya, a doctor by profession, is a mother to many. During the pandemic, she went above and beyond by recommending and arranging beds for countless acquaintances, even if they were not close to her. Her selflessness saved lives, and she did it all without expecting anything in return.

But her kindness doesn’t stop there. She took it upon herself as a doctor to educate parents about the necessity of treatments for autistic children, as her own child is autistic. She directed them to the proper facilities and offered information on therapies such as behaviour therapy, special education, occupational therapy, and sensory integration. What makes her efforts even more impressive is that she had no prior knowledge of autism until a stranger helped her learn about it. This act of kindness motivated her to assist as many families as she could.

Kavya’s compassion extends to various other areas. She provides menstrual hygiene services to blind schools, educating students on managing overbreeding and assisting them through NGOs and government schools. She also teaches safety measures at orphanages, empowering vulnerable children to protect themselves. She believes that what you give to the world comes back to you. “Because some stranger helped me when I was in need, that has to go as multiplication from my side,” she concludes.

