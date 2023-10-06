Home Cities Hyderabad

Beautified IDL lake inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

The HMDA took up the beautification of the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 crore by laying pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone and granite flooring on the main bund.

Published: 06th October 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the IDL lake in Kukatpally Assembly Constituency.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lake Front Development of Rangadhamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in Kukatpally Assembly constituency was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Thursday.

The lake is in an FTL area of 46.24 acres with a 568 metre-long main bund and is situated abutting the Mumbai national highway with close proximity to dense habitation areas, gated communities, and commercial developments. During evenings a huge crowd gathers to relax on the main bund and feast on snacks at the food carts. It is presently a relaxation zone for the people who live in the area.

The minister instructed the officials to take up beautification of the main bund with a landscape, greenery, walkways, street furniture, and other amenities for the public to enjoy their time at the lakefront. The HMDA took up the beautification of the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 crore by laying pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone and granite flooring on the main bund.

