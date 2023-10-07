Renovated Gulzar Houz fountain inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The renovated 17th-century fountain at Gulzar Houz near Charminar was inaugurated by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday.

Situated at a crossroad near the Charminar, the worn-out structure was brought back to its past glory by Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) along with Deccan Terrain Heritage, a company with expertise in heritage conservation that took up the restoration works from February at an estimated cost of Rs 29.50 lakh.

The octagonal fountain now has around 190-200 spouts arranged in a sequence and is also adorned by white tiles with a blue pattern. Apart from placing olive green-painted metal barriers to secure the structure, LED lights have also been installed adding to the beauty of the fountain at night.

Constructed in the 16th century, Gulzar Houz was initially named ‘Char Su Ka Houz’ (fountain of the four sides). It was built a few years after Charminar, which was built as Hyderabad’s foundational monument in 1591 by Quli Qutb Shah and holds immense historical importance as it served as a vital drinking water source for the local population.

The MP also laid the foundation stone for three infra-development projects which include multi-level parking at Charminar bus stand at an estimated Rs 34.60 crore, an iconic bridge across Musi at Rs 30 crore and facade development and beautification of shops at Rs 36 crore.

