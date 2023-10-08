Four train services extended, to be flagged off from Telangana on October 9

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will flag off the extension of four train services at Secunderabad railway station on October 9. These include extending the Hadapsar-Hyderabad Express up to Kazipet, Jaipur-Kacheguda Express up to Kurnool City, HS Nanded-Tandur Express up to Raichur and Karimnagar-Nizamabad MEMU train up to Bodhan.

South Central Railway (SCR) zone officials said bookings have been opened for all classes for these trains including the extended portions.

The SCR has extended four pairs of train services pertaining to the Telangana region to different destinations with an aim to provide additional travel facilities and cater for the needs of people in the extended portions. Simultaneously, functions will also be held at Kacheguda, Bodhan and Tandur Railway on Monday as part of the flagging-off programme.

With these extensions, the residents of Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to travel up to Pune and those from Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city can travel directly towards Jaipur. Similarly, those from Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur can ply towards Nanded and locals of Bodhan can travel to Karimnagar and back.

The Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Bodhan passenger special train will be run during the day and will consist of second-class general coaches. The remaining train services which are being operated to farther destinations will cater to the needs of all segments of the people like reserved and unreserved segments consisting of AC classes, sleeper classes and second general classes. This avoids the hardship of changing the train at the nearest junction station for the rail users and they can directly travel to their desired destinations.

