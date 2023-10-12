Singapore Airlines to increase its Hyderabad-Singapore services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has decided to increase its Hyderabad-Singapore services from seven times a week to 12 times a week from October 29, the 20th anniversary of the Group’s services to Hyderabad.

The move comes after the increased demand in the local market and it facilitates better connections with morning and nighttime tranches. As it takes over its subsidiary Scoot’s daily services between the cities, Hyderabad will now be completely served by SIA’s full-service product.

The new weekly five-times morning services will be operated by SIA’s Boeing 737-8s with 154 seats - 10 in Business Class and 144 in the Economy Class. The night services will be operated by SIA’s Airbus A350s with 303 seats - 40 in Business Class and 263 in the Economy Class. This demonstrates a significant leap in the number of business-class seats offered by the Airlines.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager India for SIA, Sy Yen Chen, said, “The strategic restructuring of our Hyderabad network is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and meet the changing needs of our valued customers.” The restructuring exemplifies the SIA Group’s ability to adapt to the intense competition in the airline sector, he added.

SIA will be operating 96 weekly flights to and from eight Indian cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai - from October 29.

