Dussehra delights at Shilparamam

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dussehra celebrations take on a unique character at Shilparamam, where traditions and modernity intermingle seamlessly. The festivities begin with the lovely Bathukamma celebrations, a traditional Telangana festival and also the biggest one.

Every evening, ladies come together around the colourful Bathukamma, an exquisite arrangement of vivid flowers, to dance to lovely tunes that reflect the region’s rich tradition. What makes this experience truly exceptional is that it’s not limited to the staff and women artisans; visitors of all backgrounds joyfully immerse themselves in these cultural dances, forming a bond that transcends the boundaries of familiarity. From the exuberance of children to the grace of elderly women, a harmonious spirit envelops Shilparamam during these celebrations.

“I came recently from the United States and am here to witness the Dussehra festivities. I couldn’t resist joining in the fun. We do celebrate Dussehra in the U.S., but here it gives a warm and homely feeling,” shared Swaraj Rao, encapsulating the unique charm of Shilparamam’s celebrations.

Beyond the Bathukamma revelry, Shilparamam extends an invitation to enchanting cultural evenings filled with classical Indian dances.

Performances like “Navadurga,” “Devi Vaibhavam,” and “Mahishasuramardini” grace the stage, leaving spectators awestruck. The dance ballets, each a masterpiece in its own right, add a burst of colour and artistic expression to the evenings. This year, the themes revolved around the goddess, like “Daksha Yagna” and “Ashta Dasha Shakthi Peetaalu,” offering a vivid representation of cultural heritage during Navaratri.

“Bathukamma is a festival where women worship Goddess Gauri, dancing and singing as they reminisce about the joys and sorrows of their lives. This emotional connection is what I like the most about this festival. Here at Shilparamam, the celebrations are truly remarkable. I see women here, are happily dancing and the cultural programs all these are a feast to the eyes,” expressed Shyamala, underscoring the emotional significance of the festival.

The celebrations don’t end there, they also have the annual “All India Saree Festival,” showcasing India’s diverse saree traditions. Overall, the Dussehra celebrations at Shilpararam are a fusion of culture and unity, which makes it a must-visit destination for the festive season.

