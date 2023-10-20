Sufficient Electronic Voting Machines for conduct of polls in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be more than sufficient number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the conduct of Assembly polls in 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad. Even if more than 16 candidates are contesting for any of the Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad which requires more than one balloting unit, the District Electoral Officer (DEO) has arranged about 150% of EVMs.

The Hyderabad DEO has already procured 8,304 Balloting Units (BUs), 6,590 Control Units (CUs) main units of EVMs and 6,409 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) and stored them in Victory Play Ground, Indoor Stadium, Chaderghat in the presence security round the clock.

GHMC officials said that the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs has been already completed well before the issue of election notification. The second randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will be done at RO. This would be done in the presence of the General Observer of EC) and the contesting candidates or their agents.

Candidates will be allowed to check and satisfy themselves in every manner about the error-free functionality of the EVMs and VVPATs. Also, 397 BUs, CUs and VVPATs each were separately placed for using them for training and awareness programmes that are being conducted across the city. This process will be carried out after finalising contesting candidates after November 17

