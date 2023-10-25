HMDA to integrate BGI infra in its master plan for HMA

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) unveiled plans to incorporate Blue Green Infrastructure (BGI) into the master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). It aims to seamlessly integrate existing water bodies with master plans, conduct comprehensive contour surveys and implement urban flood prevention measures.The focus of the master plan centres on ‘future-proofing’ the HMA by making it resilient to vulnerabilities in water supply, used water management, heat islands and urban flooding.

A comprehensive study will be taken up to evaluate climate change impacts and risks to the HMA, offer recommendations for BGI-focused infrastructure design and adaptive policies. The plan includes integration of green public spaces, urban forests, lakefronts, riverfronts, and water bodies into the master plan, with the overarching goal of urban transformation and improving the quality of life, aligning with the long-term strategy for 2050.

The civic body has sought requests for proposals from agencies to integrate BGI for the HMA area. The consultancy study’s primary objectives include capturing the existing blue-green elements within HMA, analysing associated challenges such as climate change threats, identifying gaps and weaknesses, and developing contextual BGI recommendations for climate-resilient urban and regional development in HMA. The study will also address the constraints in BGI implementation and propose both short-term and long-term strategies, including institutional requirements for HMA.

Officials said that the BGI plan will encompass sustainable water management initiatives, establishment of walkways and cycling tracks connecting land parcels, explore the potential for nature-based landscape components and circular economy-based solutions like recycled water usage.The selected consultant will undertake comprehensive mapping of all existing water bodies in HMA limits, ensuring protection from sewage and sullage inflow. Interception devices and diversion sewers will be strategically planned to redirect used water downstream.

The existing stormwater drainage system will be mapped using GIS technology, facilitating the proposal of capacity enhancements and additional drains to combat waterlogging.Besides this, the existing green spaces, including community parks, public gardens, theme parks, urban forests and plantations will be mapped and marked on the GIS platform. Proposals will be formulated for additional green infrastructure, such as avenue plantation, parks, gardens, vertical gardens, and green roofs.

The plan also includes the transformation of barren open spaces into green areas, in alignment with the HMDA Master Plan for HMA.The consultant will also map existing urban forests, highlight key features, and identify sites for new urban forests in core and peri-urban areas. It will also pinpoint water bodies suitable for sustainable waterfront development, integrating recreational and tourism-oriented land uses.

Aim to capture existing blue-green elements in HMA

Primary objectives include capturing existing blue-green elements within HMA, analysing associated challenges such as climate change threats, and developing contextual BGI recommendations for

climate-resilient urban & regional development in HMA

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) unveiled plans to incorporate Blue Green Infrastructure (BGI) into the master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). It aims to seamlessly integrate existing water bodies with master plans, conduct comprehensive contour surveys and implement urban flood prevention measures.The focus of the master plan centres on ‘future-proofing’ the HMA by making it resilient to vulnerabilities in water supply, used water management, heat islands and urban flooding. A comprehensive study will be taken up to evaluate climate change impacts and risks to the HMA, offer recommendations for BGI-focused infrastructure design and adaptive policies. The plan includes integration of green public spaces, urban forests, lakefronts, riverfronts, and water bodies into the master plan, with the overarching goal of urban transformation and improving the quality of life, aligning with the long-term strategy for 2050. The civic body has sought requests for proposals from agencies to integrate BGI for the HMA area. The consultancy study’s primary objectives include capturing the existing blue-green elements within HMA, analysing associated challenges such as climate change threats, identifying gaps and weaknesses, and developing contextual BGI recommendations for climate-resilient urban and regional development in HMA. The study will also address the constraints in BGI implementation and propose both short-term and long-term strategies, including institutional requirements for HMA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said that the BGI plan will encompass sustainable water management initiatives, establishment of walkways and cycling tracks connecting land parcels, explore the potential for nature-based landscape components and circular economy-based solutions like recycled water usage.The selected consultant will undertake comprehensive mapping of all existing water bodies in HMA limits, ensuring protection from sewage and sullage inflow. Interception devices and diversion sewers will be strategically planned to redirect used water downstream. The existing stormwater drainage system will be mapped using GIS technology, facilitating the proposal of capacity enhancements and additional drains to combat waterlogging.Besides this, the existing green spaces, including community parks, public gardens, theme parks, urban forests and plantations will be mapped and marked on the GIS platform. Proposals will be formulated for additional green infrastructure, such as avenue plantation, parks, gardens, vertical gardens, and green roofs. The plan also includes the transformation of barren open spaces into green areas, in alignment with the HMDA Master Plan for HMA.The consultant will also map existing urban forests, highlight key features, and identify sites for new urban forests in core and peri-urban areas. It will also pinpoint water bodies suitable for sustainable waterfront development, integrating recreational and tourism-oriented land uses. Aim to capture existing blue-green elements in HMA Primary objectives include capturing existing blue-green elements within HMA, analysing associated challenges such as climate change threats, and developing contextual BGI recommendations for climate-resilient urban & regional development in HMA Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp