Mythical strokes

HYDERABAD: On a delightful evening, under a star-studded sky, a captivating rendition of the Ramayana unfolded at Saptaparni. This artistic showcase titled Dasharathi Vaibhavam featured two distinct mediums: the exquisite pictorial calligraphy of the Ramayana by artist Poosapati Parameshwar Raju and a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by Sathyanarayana Raju. The visionary behind this unique collaboration was Dr RK Usha, former Director of Culture in Russia. By infusing their own styles into the narrative, both art forms converged to the timeless epic.

Commencing with the pictorial calligraphy of the Ramayana, it proved to be a remarkable presentation that drew the audience in. The tale was presented through thin and thick strokes of red ink, featuring deities, sacred places, chariots, gurus, and much more. A total of 54 paintings, created over many years, were thoughtfully arranged to tell the story in sequence.

While they might appear simplistic, it takes immense skill to encapsulate an entire scene within a single image, conveying its essence effectively. For instance, some images contained just one or two strokes, yet carried profound meaning. Notably, the artist employed diamond-shaped strokes to represent male characters and round shapes for female characters, making the distinction clear.

Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, art historian & curator stated, “When Dr RK Usha witnessed Parameshwar Raju’s Ramayana calligraphy, she envisioned the concept of ‘Rama Katha’ or ‘Darshathi Vaibhavam,’ bringing two remarkable artists together.” Parameshwar Raju sharing insights on his choice of colour, explains, “We use red to gauge balance. Working with red allows us to know precisely when to stop or add more, should we wish to introduce new elements.”

Transitioning to Sathyanarayana Raju’s performance, the audience embarked on an emotional journey. Though Ramayana’s story is well-known, there was magic in his unique way of delivery, and was a flawless rendition of the epic narrative.

He masterfully led the entire performance, never breaking his connection with the audience. The balance between his dance movements, storytelling and expressions left the audience in awe. Viewers were deeply involved in the characters, they laughed with the characters in moments of joy and wept when the narrative took an emotional turn, a testament to the profound connection between his expressions and the audience.

What set his performance apart was his flexible transition between characters, altering his expressions within seconds, leaving the audience spellbound.

Reflecting on his craft, Sathyanarayana Raju says, “I immerse myself in the character; it’s essential. I’ve heard the story countless times since childhood, and I’ve been exposed to various interpretations through stories, programs, and Telugu films. That’s my inspiration. I don’t rehearse character portrayals. Instead, I delve into them internally, creating a mental landscape for each character.”

