IndiGo launches direct flight from Hyderabad to Singapore

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd on Friday announced the introduction of two new flight services from Hyderabad to Singapore and Colombo.

Published: 28th October 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd on Friday announced the introduction of two new flight services from Hyderabad to Singapore and Colombo. IndiGo will begin operations on the Hyderabad to Singapore route on October 29. The flight to Singapore (6E-1027) will depart from Hyderabad at 2:50 am (IST) and arrive Singapore at 10 am (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight (6E-1028) will depart from Singapore at 11:25  pm (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive Hyderabad at 1:30 am.

The flight to Colombo will depart from Hyderabad at 11.50 am and arrive in Colombo at 2 pm. The return flight 6E-1182 will depart from Colombo at 1500 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours. This non-stop flight service will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

