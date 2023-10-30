Short film on autism screened in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city on Sunday witnessed the screening of Gunjaaish, touted to be the first short film on autism awareness where the actors themselves have autism. The film showcased the journey of struggle and success of children on the spectrum and their families. As a gesture of recognition and motivation, the cast and crew were felicitated by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and famous Indian music director RP Patnaik.

This 20-minute-long short film is being hailed as the first of its kind made to show the challenges and achievements of a family with a child on the spectrum. Most of the actors worked on a voluntary basis while the technical expenses — approximately Rs 2.5 lakh — were borne by Fairmont Builders and NGO Marham. The event also featured a panel discussion featuring a number of experts.

