Hyderabad: Four agencies submit bids to prepare plans for city development

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four agencies have come forward to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and an Economic Development Plan (EDP) for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA). With the Telangana government’s mission to transform Hyderabad into a global city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has put forth a proposal to formulate a CMP for the HMA, outlining a long-term strategy for an ideal urban mobility pattern that includes all modes of transportation.

The plan emphasises the enhancement and promotion of public transport, non-motorised vehic

les (NMVs) and pedestrian facilities as integral modes of transportation. In addition, the HMDA has also proposed the development of an EDP for HMA, which will offer significant inputs for a “30-year blueprint”. The HMDA initiated a call for proposals from various agencies for the preparation of EDP and CMP plans, and the technical tenders were opened on Monday, with four agencies responding to each.

Contract to be awarded soon

HMDA officials said that after evaluating the technical bids and ensuring qualification, financial bids will be assessed later this week, and the contracts will be awarded to the selected agencies based on the lowest bid.The CMP will include the entire 7,257 sq. km of the metropolitan area. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has been tasked by the State government to implement proposed Metro corridors. It intends to prepare Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) following the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for Phase-III Metro corridors, covering 12 stretches approved in a state cabinet meeting. The EDP will be an extensive document guiding the economic development of HMA to establish Hyderabad as one of the world’s top 10 global cities.

