Aarvee, Systra to prepare Hyderabad metro expansion reports

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two agencies, Aarvee Associates and Systra, have been selected to prepare the Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the recently approved Phase-III Metro Rail expansion corridors.

This project encompasses a total of 12 corridors, covering 278 kilometres, which includes eight extension corridors and four corridors running along the Outer Ring Road. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) initiated the tendering process for these corridors in August.

Five consultancy agencies submitted their bids. After rigorous evaluation by the HAML tender committee, four agencies, Aarvee Associates, Systra, Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) — emerged as technically qualified bidders. The financial bids of these four agencies were unveiled at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Wednesday last.

NVS Reddy, the managing director (MD) of HAML, revealed that Aarvee Associates secured the highest technical score, and also offered the most competitive financial bids across all four packages.

In adherence to the stipulated tender conditions, Aarvee Associates was granted the responsibility of handling two packages, namely II and III. The other two packages, I and IV, were awarded to the runner-up in technical scoring, Systra, after it matched the lowest financial bid.

Preliminary report within 2 months

The selected consultancy firms have to submit PPRs within two months. Their responsibilities include conducting comprehensive traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, socio-environmental assessments and alternatives analysis, among other tasks, with the aim of suggesting suitable modes of public transport.

Subsequently, they will prepare the DPRs within three months. These comprehensive reports will encompass details such as Metro rail alignment, viaducts, at-grade and underground options, station and depot planning, electric traction, signalling and train communication systems, coach specifications, environmental and social impact assessments, transit-oriented development plans, last-mile connectivity strategies, cost estimates, fare structures, financial analyses and project implementation plans, among other aspects.

The HAML MD also emphasised that as per the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the selected agencies have been tasked with commencing field surveys concurrently across all the designated corridors without delay.

