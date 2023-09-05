Growero opens new corporate office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Growero Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading pesticide company based in Hyderabad has inaugurated its new corporate office here. Srikanth PJ, the company’s founder-director cut the ribbon of the new office in the presence of Suresh Vemula, one of the firm’s directors.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth stressed the company’s core values of sustainability, collaboration, teamwork and integrity which underpin its mission to serve the farming community in India and globally. The company is currently in the process of collaborating with international research institutes and companies for R&D, enabling it to provide innovative and exclusive solutions to growers.

Devendra Dasari, the managing director, highlighted Growero’s dedication to revolutionising farming practices in India by empowering farmers with a team of industry experts. The company aims to enhance agricultural sustainability and increase farmers’ incomes by offering high-quality and affordable solutions in crop protection, plant nutrients, bio-stimulants, and new spray technologies.

CEO Navdeep Mehta expressed the company’s commitment to delivering quick and reliable solutions in the agricultural input segment. He noted that Growero has successfully registered over 140 technical products, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs), with plans to introduce more innovations in the near future.

The company commenced its retail operations in South India in January 2023 and has already onboarded more than 1,000 Channel Partners (CPs). Pan-India sales operations are set to commence shortly. The inauguration event was attended by Bhaskar Punna, sales head and Dhanraj, sales head, along with the entire company HO and field team.

HYDERABAD: Growero Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading pesticide company based in Hyderabad has inaugurated its new corporate office here. Srikanth PJ, the company’s founder-director cut the ribbon of the new office in the presence of Suresh Vemula, one of the firm’s directors. Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth stressed the company’s core values of sustainability, collaboration, teamwork and integrity which underpin its mission to serve the farming community in India and globally. The company is currently in the process of collaborating with international research institutes and companies for R&D, enabling it to provide innovative and exclusive solutions to growers. Devendra Dasari, the managing director, highlighted Growero’s dedication to revolutionising farming practices in India by empowering farmers with a team of industry experts. The company aims to enhance agricultural sustainability and increase farmers’ incomes by offering high-quality and affordable solutions in crop protection, plant nutrients, bio-stimulants, and new spray technologies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CEO Navdeep Mehta expressed the company’s commitment to delivering quick and reliable solutions in the agricultural input segment. He noted that Growero has successfully registered over 140 technical products, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs), with plans to introduce more innovations in the near future. The company commenced its retail operations in South India in January 2023 and has already onboarded more than 1,000 Channel Partners (CPs). Pan-India sales operations are set to commence shortly. The inauguration event was attended by Bhaskar Punna, sales head and Dhanraj, sales head, along with the entire company HO and field team.