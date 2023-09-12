Home Cities Hyderabad

Varalakshmi Tiffins owner among three held with Rs 14 lakh worth of drugs

Police teams are looking to identify other consumers, that she would sell illegal drugs, by combing through her mobile phone conversations and WhatsApp groups.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Varalakshmi Tiffins owner Prabhakar Reddy, his aide Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, owner of Palleturu Pullatlu, and a consumer-cum-peddler were arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs, such as cocaine and MDMA, from Goa to the city on Monday. The cops also seized Rs 14 lakh worth of illegal drugs, `97,500 in cash along with three cars and five mobile phones.

According to the police, the consumer-cum-peddler, Anuradha, the prime accused, had been procuring drugs for a couple of years in Goa. To earn money, she started transporting the drugs to Hyderabad via public transport. During this time, she became acquainted with Prabhakar and Venkata, who are big names in the local food industry, but are also consumers of illegal drugs, added police. 

She used to provide them cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy pills and crystals that she would procure from an unidentified source in Goa, a cop said, adding that the accused had planned to meet in Mokila police station limits to divide the illegal consignment but they were arrested during the deal. 

Police teams are looking to identify other consumers, that she would sell illegal drugs, by combing through her mobile phone conversations and WhatsApp groups. The authorities are also looking to ascertain the identity of Anuradha’s source in Goa.

