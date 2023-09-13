400-ft tall IMAGE Tower to be iconic building in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the prestigious projects taken up by the State government, IMAGE (Innovation in animation, Multimedia, Gaming, and Entertainment) Tower is set to become an iconic structure in the city as the project will be 400 feet tall (120 metres).

Once completed, the IMAGE Tower in Raidurgam will be taller than the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (272 feet) and Telangana Secretariat (265 feet). Moreover, it will be as tall as the world’s biggest Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad which is at a height of 125 metres.

The IMAGE Tower is built by Sattva Group in collaboration with the Telangana government. It will cater to the animation, visual effects, gaming & comics (AVGC) sector.Built along the IT corridor of Hyderabad, Hitec City, the commercial property offers an extensive 16 lakh sq. ft. area.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Kumar Khaitan, director of Sattva Group, said the building construction is very likely to be completed by the end of 2024. “Though we expected to complete the project in 2023, we got delayed due to the pandemic and other reasons. However, now the works have gained momentum. The majority of the podium and four-floor works have been completed and the remaining works will be finished at the earliest,” he said.

According to him, it will be fully equipped with world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities to support the growing AVGC industry. It can accommodate anywhere between 18,000 and 20,000 employees. Many studios in gaming and animation will be set up in the tower.

This centre will provide an ideal environment for the AVGC industry with plug-and-play spaces, and state-of-the-art built-up office space at subsidized rates to first-generation technocrat entrepreneurs, as well as small and medium enterprises engaged in the sector. The centre will be a key growth engine for tech exports and employment generation.

Meanwhile, Sattva Group has come up with Knowledge Park in Raidurgam, opposite to popular Knowledge City, and offers a sprawling 32,00,000 sq. ft. area for commercial office spaces. One of the two towers of Knowledge Park has fully been leased out, and the leasing/ renting of commercial spaces in another tower hasbegun. It is replete with the latest amenities, parking facilities, and food courts backed by 24/7 security services and power backup.

To be as tall as Ambedkar Statue

The tower will be taller than the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre and will be as tall as the world’s biggest Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad which is at a height of 125 metres

HYDERABAD: One of the prestigious projects taken up by the State government, IMAGE (Innovation in animation, Multimedia, Gaming, and Entertainment) Tower is set to become an iconic structure in the city as the project will be 400 feet tall (120 metres). Once completed, the IMAGE Tower in Raidurgam will be taller than the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (272 feet) and Telangana Secretariat (265 feet). Moreover, it will be as tall as the world’s biggest Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad which is at a height of 125 metres. The IMAGE Tower is built by Sattva Group in collaboration with the Telangana government. It will cater to the animation, visual effects, gaming & comics (AVGC) sector.Built along the IT corridor of Hyderabad, Hitec City, the commercial property offers an extensive 16 lakh sq. ft. area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Kumar Khaitan, director of Sattva Group, said the building construction is very likely to be completed by the end of 2024. “Though we expected to complete the project in 2023, we got delayed due to the pandemic and other reasons. However, now the works have gained momentum. The majority of the podium and four-floor works have been completed and the remaining works will be finished at the earliest,” he said. According to him, it will be fully equipped with world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities to support the growing AVGC industry. It can accommodate anywhere between 18,000 and 20,000 employees. Many studios in gaming and animation will be set up in the tower. This centre will provide an ideal environment for the AVGC industry with plug-and-play spaces, and state-of-the-art built-up office space at subsidized rates to first-generation technocrat entrepreneurs, as well as small and medium enterprises engaged in the sector. The centre will be a key growth engine for tech exports and employment generation. Meanwhile, Sattva Group has come up with Knowledge Park in Raidurgam, opposite to popular Knowledge City, and offers a sprawling 32,00,000 sq. ft. area for commercial office spaces. One of the two towers of Knowledge Park has fully been leased out, and the leasing/ renting of commercial spaces in another tower hasbegun. It is replete with the latest amenities, parking facilities, and food courts backed by 24/7 security services and power backup. To be as tall as Ambedkar Statue The tower will be taller than the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre and will be as tall as the world’s biggest Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad which is at a height of 125 metres