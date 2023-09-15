Heavy evening rain brings Hyderabad to a halt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden rains for just an hour lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening leading to heavy flooding.Secunderabad witnessed 4.7 cm rainfall, followed by Banjara Hills (4.1 cm), Khairatabad (4.1 cm) and Nampally (4 cm).

According to IMD, the low-pressure in Bay of Bengal on Wednesday intensified into a well marked low-pressure area on Thursday morning and now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 2 days.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad on Friday. Whereas, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city.

