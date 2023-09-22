Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops summon actor Navdeep for questioning in drugs case on September 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gudimalkapur police have served a notice to Tollywood actor Navdeep, summoning him to appear before the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) officials at 11 AM on Saturday. A source from the Police department said that along with Navdeep, Surya, the owner of Snort Club and Kitchen on Hitex Road, Arjun, the owner of Terra Cafe and Bistro on Jubilee Hills Road No. 21, and Ravi Uppalapati, a producer whose movies have starred Daggubati Venkatesh, Tapsee Pannu and Srikanth, have appealed for anticipatory bail and acquired a stay order.

Three other offenders who approached the court too were reportedly directed to surrender before the police and appear at the station every Monday. It can be recalled that Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) director CV Anand named actor Navdeep along with Surya, Arjun and Ravi as accused in the drugs case.

CV Anand had said that narcotic substances were being provided in discreet rooms inside these establishments for customers to consume drugs. Sources said that police has incriminating evidence about Navdeep and his friend Ramchand partying two weeks ago and that WhatsApp conversations between the duo will play a crucial role to aid the investigation.

