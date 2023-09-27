LuLu Group set to unveil its 1st mall in Hyderabad on September 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The renowned UAE-based, highly diversified conglomerate, LuLu Group, is set to make its entry in Hyderabad with the opening of its cutting-edge shopping mall on Wednesday. This significant investment in the State is the culmination of extensive discussions and a MoU signed with the State government during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos last year.

Spanning at 5 lakh sq.ft in Kukatpally, near JNTU, the LuLu Mall promises to redefine the retail experience by offering a myriad of amenities. Patrons can look forward to a play zone for entertainment, a vibrant wet market, and a delectable array of continental delicacies. Hyderabad joins the ranks of Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Coimbatore as the 6th city to be graced by LuLu Group’s presence.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group, said that their group which currently operates in 22 nations with 255 hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls, is poised to extend its retail footprint in Telangana in the near future. This strategic expansion is anticipated to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 aspirants, he said.

Boasting an investment of Rs 300 crore, Lulu Mall Hyderabad offers a ‘global standard’ LuLu Hypermarket, featuring over 75 local and international brands and houses a multiplex, multi-cuisine food court and a kids entertainment centre.

Anand AV, Director of LuLu Group India and Oman, said that they are set to offer an extensive range of fresh produce and groceries, with sections for fashion, home appliances, electronics, IT and other products under the brand names ‘Lulu Fashion Store’ and ‘Lulu Connect.’

