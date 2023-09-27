Home Cities Hyderabad

LuLu Group set to unveil its 1st mall in Hyderabad on September 27

Spanning at 5 lakh sq.ft in Kukatpally, near JNTU, the LuLu Mall promises to redefine the retail experience by offering a myriad of amenities.

Published: 27th September 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

LuLu Group

What’s on board Features over 75 local and international brands, houses a multiplex, a diverse multi-cuisine food court, kids entertainment centre | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The renowned UAE-based, highly diversified conglomerate, LuLu Group, is set to make its entry in Hyderabad with the opening of its cutting-edge shopping mall on Wednesday. This significant investment in the State is the culmination of extensive discussions and a MoU signed with the State government during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos last year.

Spanning at 5 lakh sq.ft in Kukatpally, near JNTU, the LuLu Mall promises to redefine the retail experience by offering a myriad of amenities. Patrons can look forward to a play zone for entertainment, a vibrant wet market, and a delectable array of continental delicacies. Hyderabad joins the ranks of Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Coimbatore as the 6th city to be graced by LuLu Group’s presence.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group, said that their group which currently operates in 22 nations with 255 hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls, is poised to extend its retail footprint in Telangana in the near future. This strategic expansion is anticipated to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 aspirants, he said.

Boasting an investment of Rs 300 crore, Lulu Mall Hyderabad offers a ‘global standard’ LuLu Hypermarket, featuring over 75 local and international brands and houses a multiplex,  multi-cuisine food court and a kids entertainment centre.

Anand AV, Director of LuLu Group India and Oman, said that they are set to offer an extensive range of fresh produce and groceries, with sections for fashion, home appliances, electronics, IT and other products under the brand names ‘Lulu Fashion Store’ and ‘Lulu Connect.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lulu Group Hyderabad KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp