Chronicles of the health-tech revolution

HYDERABAD: Do you also wear gadgets like smartwatches to keep track of your health? Then you must be knowing how technology has revolutionised certain aspects of our daily lives, including healthcare. The integration of technology into the healthcare industry has led to significant advancements, making it one of the fastest-growing tech sectors globally. As the first week of April is observed as National Public Health Week (NPHW) by the American Public Health Association, CE explores one of its themes, “New Tools and Innovations” to learn more about the latest tools that are helping people lead healthier lives.

From telemedicine to 3D printing, health care industry has grown significantly in terms of technology. Emphasising the importance of innovation and technology in healthcare industry, Dr Spandana Kanaparthi, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist at Renova Hospitals, said, “Public health is all about preventing disease, diagnosing health conditions and encouraging health and well-being. Innovation in healthcare is crucial for addressing current challenges in the industry, such as rising costs, limited access to care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need to improve patient. By fostering innovation, healthcare organisations can improve patient care, enhance the patient experience, and achieve better health outcomes.”

3D Printing, Virtual Reality and Blockchain technology are few examples of recent healthcare innovations said Dr Spandana. “3D Printing technology in healthcare is being used to create custom medical devices, prosthetics, and even human tissues and organs. This technology has the potential to revolutionise healthcare by providing personalised and cost-effective solutions for patients. And Virtual Reality is being used in healthcare for medical training, pain management, and therapy for mental health conditions. Finally, Blockchain technology is being explored in healthcare for secure and transparent management of health data, using which patients can have more control over their medical records and ensure the privacy and security of their information.”

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals, said, “In recent years, there have been numerous innovations and tools that have revolutionised the healthcare industry, making it more efficient, accessible, and effective. Few examples of innovations and tools that have made a significant impact includes Health Monitoring Wearables, Telemedicine, Artificial Intelligence applications, Mobile Health Apps and Precision Medicine.”

Telemedicine

Telemedicine has emerged as a game-changer in healthcare delivery, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows patients to consult with healthcare providers remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and improving access to care, particularly for those in rural or underserved areas.

Health monitoring wearables

Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers have become increasingly popular for monitoring various health metrics, including heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns. These devices empower individuals to take control of their health by providing real-time data and insights into their well-being.