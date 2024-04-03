Get over BARBIE, it’s time for Cheriyal dolls

HYDERABAD: The lost crafts of our country have been meticulously researched and revived, thanks to the dedication of individuals like Ramesh Ramanadham, the founder of R S Krafts. His passion for preserving traditional crafts led him to focus on reviving Cheriyal dolls, once crafted by artisans in a specific region. Ramesh’s commitment to keeping these arts alive will be highlighted in a special performance scheduled to take place at Delhi on April 6, 2024. Ahead of this event, Ramesh shares insights into his journey and the significance of reviving these cultural treasures.

Tell us about your journey thus far?

My great-grandfather was a remarkable craftsman, honoured by the British Emperor in 1924 for his extraordinary weaving skills. He was not only a master of his craft but also a dedicated philanthropist. Hailing from the arid region nestled between Ongole and Nellore known as Kandukur, water scarcity was a prevalent issue in our community. In response to this challenge, he took it upon himself to dig a water canal from a neighbouring village, spanning a distance of 6-7 km and with a width of 8-10 ft. Remarkably, even a century later, this canal continues to provide irrigation water year-round, ensuring the sustenance of our agricultural endeavours. In its earlier days, this same canal served as a vital source of drinking water for our village, reflecting the foresight and benevolence of my great-grandfather in addressing the essential needs of our community.

What inspired you to take up this field?

I hail from the same community, and although I hadn’t initially viewed it through a communal lens, circumstances led me to recognise the wealth of talent and craftsmanship within our midst. As I became more self-sufficient, I began to notice the disappearance of once-exquisite crafts.

Early in my career, I encountered a craftsman who specialised in creating wooden combs of exceptional quality. Among his creations was a unique comb designed to dispense oil evenly throughout one’s hair while providing a soothing massage. Another innovation was a comb tailored for individuals with long hair, allowing them to manage it independently. Additionally, he crafted combs that doubled as book stands, showcasing his ingenuity.

Sadly, upon my return, I discovered that the craftsman had passed away, and his expertise had vanished with him. Determined to preserve these traditions, I embarked on a journey to revive these forgotten arts.

What are you planning as a 100 years celebration of the revival of crafts?

Nearly 15 years ago, over a casual lunchtime conversation, the idea to revive one handloom and one handicraft sparked our interest. Little did we know, this simple discussion would evolve into a decade-long journey of dedication and passion.

After several years of contemplation, we began to take our mission seriously. It has been almost a decade since we embarked on this journey of revival. For our chosen handicraft, we turned our attention to Cheriyal, while for handloom, we were drawn to Ikkat, influenced by the rich heritage of Telia Rumal from the Chirala region, my native land.

We initiated small interventions in Venkatagiri, experimenting with cotton production. Additionally, we explored the unique qualities of Telangana’s Tussar Silk, considering it for future endeavours. Once our efforts bear fruit, we intend to share our journey with the world.