Healthy indulgence

HYDERABAD: The chocolate sourced from Godavari has found its way to Hyderabad. Bon Fiction, the chocolate brand from Andhra Pradesh, has unveiled its story at HICC. With an array of unique and natural flavours, this store boasts a distinctive display featuring chocolate and gift boxes. As CE delves into the delectable world of Bon Fiction, we have the pleasure of speaking with Akhil Grandhi, who graciously guides us through the store.
Explaining the choice of Hyderabad as the flagship location for Bon Fiction, Akhil remarks, “This is a hub where people from all corners of the globe converge to stay at Novotel HICC. Establishing a presence here enhances our visibility nationwide and offers opportunities to collaborate with individuals from diverse backgrounds. We’ve observed a steady stream of visitors, including doctors and professionals, making this an ideal platform to connect with people.”
“Previously, we operated solely behind the scenes, dispatching our chocolates to stores. However, we recognised the need for a physical storefront in a strategic location,” he elaborates.
What better way to spread joy than by gifting healthy yet delicious chocolates? Akhil emphasises the importance of providing gifting options, stating, “We’ve introduced miniature versions of our chocolates, which are more visually appealing and convenient for gifting. They encapsulate the same delightful flavours in a compact size.”
Highlighting the nutritional benefits of nuts, Akhil shares insights into incorporating them into chocolates, stating, “We offer coated nuts and other confections crafted using our cocoa powder. We’re constantly innovating to introduce new creations.”
“We’ve curated a range of chocolates to cater to diverse preferences. From intense bitter dark chocolates to creamy white chocolates and classic milk chocolates, we aim to address every palate. Our product line spans from 99 per cent dark chocolate to 50 per cent dark chocolate,” he elaborates.
For those seeking to share the love of chocolate and wellness, Bon Fiction chocolates stand out as an exceptional choice, offering both indulgence and health benefits.