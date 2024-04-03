Healthy indulgence

HYDERABAD: The chocolate sourced from Godavari has found its way to Hyderabad. Bon Fiction, the chocolate brand from Andhra Pradesh, has unveiled its story at HICC. With an array of unique and natural flavours, this store boasts a distinctive display featuring chocolate and gift boxes. As CE delves into the delectable world of Bon Fiction, we have the pleasure of speaking with Akhil Grandhi, who graciously guides us through the store.

Explaining the choice of Hyderabad as the flagship location for Bon Fiction, Akhil remarks, “This is a hub where people from all corners of the globe converge to stay at Novotel HICC. Establishing a presence here enhances our visibility nationwide and offers opportunities to collaborate with individuals from diverse backgrounds. We’ve observed a steady stream of visitors, including doctors and professionals, making this an ideal platform to connect with people.”

“Previously, we operated solely behind the scenes, dispatching our chocolates to stores. However, we recognised the need for a physical storefront in a strategic location,” he elaborates.