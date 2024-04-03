Steroids and more on 'Tillu Square'

Trivikram is one of your film’s producers. As a filmmaker himself, he is known for his one-liners, much like your character Tillu. What kind of inputs did he give you while you were making Tillu Square?

When you are too close to your project, you tend to lose all perspective. This is where someone like Trivikram enters the picture, with a rather aerial understanding of how things function. He is an established filmmaker in his own right. That said, there was never any hand holding on his part. When I asked him for his inputs, he merely asked me to reconsider what I have written, suggesting a scenario or two that could probably work better.

You are a writer as well as an actor. How helpful is it for you to perform your own script?

Acting out the lines you have written yourself helps is immensely helpful. When you are working with stories written by someone else, you have to spend extra time focusing on how they intended for a particular dialogue to be acted out. And sometimes they may not even communicate it to you that well. When you are performing a script you have written, you don’t face that problem. It is particularly more advantageous for a film like Tillu Square because the character keeps talking throughout the film. I am already familiar with the rhythm and the pauses.

‘I would rather write for myself’ How much of Tillu is inspired by you?

Tillu is 100% me, period. We are both unnecessarily over honest individuals. But what sets us apart is the fact that I keep my emotions bottled up while Tillu never stops talking.

Is Tillu more autobiographical than the characters you have written for yourself previously?

Yes, and that may have something to do with the directors I have collaborated with in my films. For instance, Ravikanth Perepu, who directed Krishna and his Leela (2020), is this quiet, bespectacled person. The character I play in his film is more restrained like him. Vimal Krishna on the other hand, who directed DJ Tillu, let me go all out. I spoke everything that was on my mind and it eventually went on to work in the film’s favour immensely.

Your Tillu films are known for the way their female characters are portrayed. There is a lot of discourse out there on how female characters need to be written. How do you approach your female characters as a screenwriter?

I like writing strong women in my films. And by strong, I don’t mean feminist. It is more about them having a distinct personality. It can be good or bad or white or black or grey. But it is about them having their own arc and a certain individuality towards life.

So far, you have only written characters and films for yourself. Would you be inclined to write films that do not feature you as an actor?

Adhi vere direction saar, aa bus ekkamu ante ekkadiko velipothamu (That is a whole other director sir. If I get on that bus, there is no turning back) (laughs). But jokes apart, if people are asking me to write something, it means I know to write. I might as well do that for myself and further my own career.

DJ Tillu or Tillu Square — which film is closer to your heart?

Nobody can replace your first love, your first experience. DJ Tillu was my first. Tillu Square is also great, but I would rather not compare.

Paid premieres have become a trend lately, with films confident about their prospects in the box office opting to release their film a day before the release. Why did you not opt for the same with Tillu Square?

I truly believe that Tillu Square is meant for the masses more than the critics. When you spend `300 on a movie ticket, you are rooting for that movie to be good, because you want to get your money’s worth. I cannot say the same about premiere shows. When people are compelled to criticise, they will criticise even at the cost of reason. And, yes, if we are making an art film, we might need critics and cinephiles to come over, watch the movie ahead of time and translate the film to the audience. Tillu Square is a straightforward, bonafide Tollywood entertainer. The proof is in the pudding.

Your older brother Chaitu Jonnalagadda recently made his debut in Ravikanth Perepu’s Bubblegum, where he played the hero’s father. How do you feel about his entry to films?

He was always interested in acting. In fact, he was more aware about films and the happenings of the film world back when he was living in the USA than me, who was working right here in the industry. One day he just decided to move back to India and try his hand at acting. Since he is financially secure, I had also encouraged him to do the same. I am happy that he has left an impact with his very first role. I did try to put him in Tillu Square, but I could not just put him in any small role. The role needs to be a right fit, which is why Bubblegum worked for him.

Your journey to stardom was far from easy. How do you look back at your periods of struggle?

Nobody grows without adversities. Paiki ravali ante dhebba thagalaali (you need to take a few knocks to get ahead in life). Pain is great for character building. There were days when I had `50 in the pocket. My parents could have given `500 but I did not feel like asking him. When you go for a party, you see your peers drink four beers while you can only afford one. These things slowly affect you over the years and help you become who you are.

Could you talk to us about your future projects?

I am working in Bommarillu Bhaskar’s next film Jack - Konchem Krack. 30-40% of the film is already shot. Telusu Kada, my film with Neeraja Kona, will go on floors soon. There is a film on the cards with Nandini Reddy, story discussions are going on currently.