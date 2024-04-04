Lakeside whiskey soiree

HYDERABAD: On a tranquil evening, amidst the serenity of a lakeside setting, friends and loved ones gathered to savour the essence of camaraderie. The scenic backdrop of the lake added an extra layer of charm to the affair, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. As we prepared to embark on a journey through the exquisite blends of whiskey by The Ardmore, laughter filled the air, intertwining with engaging conversations.

The ambiance was further heightened by the emergence of live music, with the melodic strains of “Top of the World” by Carpenters resonating around us. Joined by the talented musicians, we found ourselves harmonising with the music, adding to the enchantment of the evening with each soulful note.

Guiding us through the nuances of whiskey appreciation was Hemanth Roa, the Founder of SMAC (Single Malt Amateur Club). With his expertise, we delved into the intricacies of each whiskey, savouring every sip with discerning palates.

Our journey began with The Teacher’s Golden Thistle, a whiskey with Ardmore as its primary malt. Hemanth enlightened us, describing its rich history intertwined with India. As the smoky aroma enveloped our senses, we embarked on a flavourful exploration, relishing every nuanced sip.