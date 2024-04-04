The best way to experience Ramzan in Hyderabad

You further walk down to the food court that has some of the most iconic brands from Hyderabad: Masqati, Al Baik, Shahran Kebabs (a very popular kebabs joint all the way from Charminar), Roastery Coffee House & Funnel Hill to name a few. There is also a kids’ play area at the back and I built up all the courage I had, to enter the “haunted house”— which was rather hilarious and fun! That’s not all, they have constructed a huge ‘DER Palace’ and have a mesmerising poetry show every night at 12 am. The event also screens the IPL matches. So, I think they’ve really covered people of all age groups and interests.

The thing that struck with me the most is that, even though they have bigger brands, they have also given a platform to a lot of small boutiques, home-run food joints and other micro businesses. They also have a small corner dedicated to raising funds for people stuck in Gaza. You can find ‘Free Palestine’ badges here.

This event has managed to capture the true essence of Ramzan and much more while giving back to the community, which I think is so special! Personally, I think, these little details and experiences go a long way. Those little touches really make your visit unforgettable. This festival is on till the day before Eid (April 10) and I’m definitely going to visit again before it ends!

(The writer’s views are her own)

Tanusha Bajaj

@tanushabajaj

(This writer is a TedX speaker, content creator & stylist, who will share about her tryst with the City of Nizams)