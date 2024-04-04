Timeless elegance of Gara sarees

HYDERABAD: In traditional Indian attire, Gara sarees possess a rich history with intricate artistry, and timeless elegance. These sarees are cherished heirlooms that tell stories of cultural fusion, craftsmanship, and distinctiveness.

“The beauty of a Gara entirely depends on the unique designs, blend of colours and stitches used to embellish motifs with the Zardozi technique–that defines refinement in work,” said Zenobia Davar, a designer expert in Gara sarees.

She told CE that Gara work deploys the Zardozi technique where embroidery is meticulously crafted directly onto the fabric, using a small hand needle. This is different from the Aari technique, which is now being used in modern sarees. Aari uses a hook needle (or the cobbler needle) that pokes the fabric instead of going through it. The thread is then pulled up with the hook and is knotted before going on to the next stitch. “Aari technique is faster and tries to replicate what machines do,” said Davar.

“The earlier Garas were embroidered on beautiful hand-woven gajji silk, salli gaaj and pure jacquard materials. The Malabari yarn was procured from China, and there was a weaving centre in Surat where the fabric was woven. These fabrics were unique as despite being extremely thin and light, they could take intricate embroidery. Unfortunately, in the early 1970s, during the industrialisation of Surat, the setting up of mills and power looms, rendered the original artisans jobless. We have lost the art of making this amazing fabric forever. Even with all the technology available at our disposal today, it is not possible to make this fabric,” she implored, pointing out that even the most well-known institutions today do not work with the original technique.

The precursor to the Garas was the saree known as ‘Dorpat’, she told CE. “The Chinese fabric was 36-inch-wide whereas women in India wore 45-inch-wide sarees. So, a nine-inch-wide patti or fabric was woven and attached to the Chinese one to make it equal in width to the Indian fabric,” she said.