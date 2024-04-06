A journey into the master’s world

HYDERABAD: Imagine standing in a room enveloped by vibrant hues of blue and yellow, meticulously stroked to compose the renowned “Starry Night,” a masterpiece that transcends its tangible form to evoke profound emotional resonance within viewers. Painted in 1889 during Vincent Van Gogh’s residency at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, this iconic piece serves as a testament to Van Gogh’s unique vision and inner turmoil.

The captivating depiction of the nocturnal sky over the village of Saint-Rémy, characterised by Van Gogh’s distinctive style of bold brushstrokes and vibrant colours, imbues the scene with a sense of movement and intensity. The swirling patterns in the sky, dominated by deep blues and swirling yellows, convey a dynamic energy that holds the viewer’s gaze, transporting them into the world of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.

While Dutch Post-Impressionist master Vincent Van Gogh’s 2,100 artworks are dispersed across the globe in museums and private collections, immersive experiences that transform exhibition spaces into Van Gogh dreamscapes have emerged worldwide, from New York to New Delhi, and now journey to Hyderabad for the first time.

Hyderabad is currently hosting its inaugural Van Gogh-themed immersive exhibition, the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre until April 10, with the possibility of an extension. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience amplifies the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings through an unparalleled visual spectacle, featuring India’s first 22K lumen projection and the largest screens in the country, accompanied by a specially crafted musical score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into Van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces. Curated and animated by Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios, the exhibit offers art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a way never before experienced.