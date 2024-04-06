A journey into the master’s world

HYDERABAD: Imagine standing in a room enveloped by vibrant hues of blue and yellow, meticulously stroked to compose the renowned “Starry Night,” a masterpiece that transcends its tangible form to evoke profound emotional resonance within viewers. Painted in 1889 during Vincent Van Gogh’s residency at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, this iconic piece serves as a testament to Van Gogh’s unique vision and inner turmoil.
The captivating depiction of the nocturnal sky over the village of Saint-Rémy, characterised by Van Gogh’s distinctive style of bold brushstrokes and vibrant colours, imbues the scene with a sense of movement and intensity. The swirling patterns in the sky, dominated by deep blues and swirling yellows, convey a dynamic energy that holds the viewer’s gaze, transporting them into the world of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.
While Dutch Post-Impressionist master Vincent Van Gogh’s 2,100 artworks are dispersed across the globe in museums and private collections, immersive experiences that transform exhibition spaces into Van Gogh dreamscapes have emerged worldwide, from New York to New Delhi, and now journey to Hyderabad for the first time.
Hyderabad is currently hosting its inaugural Van Gogh-themed immersive exhibition, the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre until April 10, with the possibility of an extension. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience amplifies the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings through an unparalleled visual spectacle, featuring India’s first 22K lumen projection and the largest screens in the country, accompanied by a specially crafted musical score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into Van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces. Curated and animated by Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios, the exhibit offers art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a way never before experienced.
“The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, which is currently taking place in Hyderabad for the first time following its successful stint in Chennai, offers an unparalleled journey into the life and art of Vincent Van Gogh. Upon entering the experience centre, visitors are greeted by an education room that provides comprehensive insights into Van Gogh’s life, art, and influences. From his familial relationships to his friendships, this room sets the stage for the immersive experience to follow.
Following the educational segment, visitors w step into a breathtaking infinity room before immersing themselves in the main exhibition area. Here, Van Gogh’s masterpieces are brought to life through a meticulously crafted reel comprising approximately 236 paintings, spanning a duration of 36 minutes. The selection primarily focuses on his works from 1885 to 1890, showcasing his most prominent creations alongside lesser-known gems. After experiencing the immersive journey, visitors have the opportunity to explore a merchandise store curated with Van Gogh’s art adorning various products, allowing them to take home a piece of the experience,” explains Jay Punjabi, co-partner & co-producer, The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.
Presented by The Silly Fellows, Jay Punjabi and Nikhil Chinapa — who also serves as the official curator and brand ambassador for the exhibit — the first edition of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience 2024 kicked off in Chennai on February 2 with a specially-curated line-up of 70 visually captivating pieces from Van Gogh’s extraordinary collection of artworks including Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, illuminating every brushstroke and colour with never-before-seen clarity.
“Watching art enthusiasts — young and old — and Van Gogh newbies, lose themselves in Van Gogh’s artistic brilliance and vivid colours, has been immensely satisfying to watch. The city of Nizams is in for a treat,” says Nikhil Chinapa, executive producer, The Real Van Gogh Experience.
The extensive planning and execution of such an endeavour were no small feat, requiring approximately a year of dedicated effort. “Nine months were spent on animation alone, with an additional month dedicated to audio production. The remaining time was devoted to perfecting the user experience, including meticulous scheduling to ensure a seamless flow of visitors every 30 minutes. The decision to create an immersive experience stemmed from a desire to bring such enriching cultural encounters to local audiences who may not have had the opportunity to experience them otherwise. With a belief that India is ready for such experiences, we aspire to expand our reach to as many cities as possible, with plans to explore exhibitions featuring other renowned artists, potentially including Indian masters,” concludes Jay.