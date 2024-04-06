Chettinad charm

HYDERABAD: The tantalising aroma of spices fills the air, the sizzle of ingredients hitting the pan creates a symphony of sounds, and the vibrant colours of authentic Chettinad cuisine dance on your plate. Welcome to the much-awaited Chettinad Food Festival at Cayenne Mercure Hyderabad KCP, where we went on a flavourful journey through the culinary wonders of South India’s Chettinad region.

For a limited time, the restaurant is transformed into a haven for food enthusiasts eager to explore the rich tapestry of flavours that define Chettinad cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu, the Chettinad region boasts a culinary tradition steeped in history, culture, and a love for bold spices.

At the festival, authenticity reigns supreme. The chefs trained in the traditional techniques and recipes passed down through generations, meticulously crafted each dish to ensure an unforgettable dining experience. From aromatic curries to fiery stir-fries, every bite tells a story of heritage and passion.

One cannot speak of Chettinad cuisine without mentioning the star of the show — the spices. Renowned for its robust use of spices, Chettinad cuisine elevates each dish with a symphony of flavours. Fiery red chilies, fragrant coriander, earthy cumin, and aromatic cloves come together to create a sensory explosion that leaves taste buds tingling with delight.