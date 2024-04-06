Chettinad charm

HYDERABAD: The tantalising aroma of spices fills the air, the sizzle of ingredients hitting the pan creates a symphony of sounds, and the vibrant colours of authentic Chettinad cuisine dance on your plate. Welcome to the much-awaited Chettinad Food Festival at Cayenne Mercure Hyderabad KCP, where we went on a flavourful journey through the culinary wonders of South India’s Chettinad region.
For a limited time, the restaurant is transformed into a haven for food enthusiasts eager to explore the rich tapestry of flavours that define Chettinad cuisine. Nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu, the Chettinad region boasts a culinary tradition steeped in history, culture, and a love for bold spices.
At the festival, authenticity reigns supreme. The chefs trained in the traditional techniques and recipes passed down through generations, meticulously crafted each dish to ensure an unforgettable dining experience. From aromatic curries to fiery stir-fries, every bite tells a story of heritage and passion.
One cannot speak of Chettinad cuisine without mentioning the star of the show — the spices. Renowned for its robust use of spices, Chettinad cuisine elevates each dish with a symphony of flavours. Fiery red chilies, fragrant coriander, earthy cumin, and aromatic cloves come together to create a sensory explosion that leaves taste buds tingling with delight.
Among the highlights of the festival menu is the iconic Chettinad Chicken. Marinated in a blend of freshly ground spices and cooked to perfection, this dish is a testament to the culinary prowess of the Chettiars — the merchants and traders who brought this cuisine to prominence. Served with fluffy appams, it’s a dish that promises to leave a lasting impression.
For seafood enthusiasts, the festival offers a delectable array of dishes that showcase the bounty of the coastal region like the Kanava Pirattal (squid fry), celebrating the freshness and flavours of the sea.
Vegetarians need not fret, as Chettinad cuisine offers a myriad of options that are equally enticing. Whether it’s the amazing Kalan Milagu or the comforting simplicity of Vendakai Podi Masala, there’s something to satisfy every palate.
No Chettinad meal is complete without the accompaniments that elevate it to new heights. Indulge in fluffy appams, crisp dosas, and flaky parottas that serve as the perfect vehicles for savouring every last drop of curry.
And let’s not forget about the desserts! From decadent payasams to delicate Jaggery Boondi, the festival menu offers a sweet conclusion to your culinary adventure.
But the Chettinad Food Festival is more than just a feast for the senses — it’s an opportunity to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of South India.