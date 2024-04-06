Ferocious, jolting & sarcastic!

HYDERABAD: The poet, painter and playwright Gieve Patel had to say this about Sifar’s ‘The Wisest Fool on Earth’: “One of the most important plays written in India. Its authentic evocation of detail upon detail, from the annals of one kind of Bombay existence, and the creation of Jay— a remarkably vivid and thought-provoking character—give the play a very special place among the best achievements in modern Indian theatre.”

An upper-caste, able-bodied, unemployed man named Jay, finds himself locked up in a luxurious bathroom in one of Mumbai’s high-rises. Frustrated, he breaks into a monologue. Slowly, the contradictions and irrationalities tangled in a garb of sophistication and political correctness begin to reveal themselves, as layer by layer, various facets of Jay’s identity also get unveiled.

Feroze MNA, founder of Sifar and the performer of this monologue, said it took him two years to bring it from text to the stage. “R Raj Rao wrote this monologue in the 1990s. It came from the personal experiences of the writer who identifies as homosexual. I felt an urgency to present these experiences to the outer world. At the time when it was written, society was extremely unaccepting of people with gender and sexual diversity. I found that I too had some inhibitions of my own, that I had to overcome before performing this on stage and I had thought of myself as quite an open-minded person. Raj and my team were extremely supportive throughout that phase,” Feroze said.