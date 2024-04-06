From Hyderabad with love

HYDERABAD: An evening of love, happiness, and timeless memories unfolded during the ‘Iftar Ki Dawat’ at Simply South. It was an event that exuded warmth and joy, embracing all who ventured into its festive realms. The food, served with utmost love (Mohabbat), knew no bounds. Each bite taken during this memorable evening left an indelible mark on the hearts of those present.

Curated with love, Chef Chalapathi Rao and home chef Anjum Pasha poured their hearts and souls into making the dawat both authentic and special, particularly focusing on Hyderabadi cuisine.

Reflecting on the event, Chef Chalapathi Rao expressed his delight in sharing such a wonderful experience with remarkable individuals. He emphasised Simply South’s commitment to preserving cultural and culinary heritage.

He shared, “For the past ten years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to reviving forgotten and overlooked cuisines. Hyderabadi cuisine, in particular, holds a special place in our hearts. Collaborating with Anjum, a true Hyderabadi, allowed us to showcase the richness of Iftari tradition and culture. It’s been a joyous and enlightening experience, delving into the intricacies of Hyderabadi culinary traditions.”

Similarly, home chef Anjum Pasha emphasised the importance of reconnecting with authentic Hyderabadi cuisine. She aimed to revive the original flavours that have been overshadowed by commercialisation.