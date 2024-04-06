Indulging in regal delights

Without delay, we indulged in the star of the show: haleem. This hearty dish, meticulously spiced and blended with tender meat, exuded a richness of flavours. The mutton haleem, in particular, stood out with its exquisite taste, leaving an indelible mark on our palates.

But the feast didn’t conclude with haleem. No iftar is complete without the quintessential mutton and chicken biryani, and Royal Reve’s rendition was nothing short of authentic perfection. Served with love, the Hyderabadi biryani boasted tender, juicy meat enveloped in a medley of spices, each bite a testament to culinary mastery.

Just when we thought our culinary journey had reached its zenith, we were treated to the crowning glory of the meal: kurbani ka meetha, the regal dessert that left us enchanted.

The restaurant’s commitment to authenticity and flavour balance shone through every dish, making it an ideal venue to host an iftar for your loved ones.