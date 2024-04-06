Intricate display of hunar

HYDERABAD: It’s summertime, and Hunar Mahotsav beckons for those seeking quality time and uplifting experiences. Amidst the desire for shopping and leisurely moments with loved ones, Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad welcomes the vibrant presence of Hunar Mahotsav.

This event boasts an extensive array of handicrafts and handloom clothing from artisans representing 25 states across India. With over 180 stalls, it promises a treasure trove of unique finds at reasonable prices. From the luxurious Kashmiri pashmina to Nagaland’s cozy winter wear and exquisite handmade jewellery, there’s something to captivate every visitor.

Among the highlights are the intricate metal jewellery from Tamil Nadu, featuring handcrafted beads and metal powder pendants. The Khadi handloom garments, including traditional kurtas and frocks, offer both elegance and comfort, tailored for the current season. Additionally, the stall from Uttar Pradesh showcases distinctive pieces worth exploring.

Enchanting visitors further are the captivating handmade jewellery pieces from Nagaland, adorned with colourful beads and showcasing hours of meticulous craftsmanship. While it may seem premature to prepare for winter, the selection of warm shawls and outfits available here is irresistible.

Adding to the allure are traditional furniture pieces brought all the way from Rajasthan, featuring exquisite designs and craftsmanship. The stalls also feature Lucknowi kurtis, Jaipuri jewellery and footwear, Punjabi suits, and sarees from Bihar, each contributing to the diverse tapestry of Indian artistry.

Local craftsmanship is celebrated with pride, as demonstrated by the display of leather bags made from high-quality buffalo and sheep leather. Customisation options further enhance the appeal of these locally crafted treasures.