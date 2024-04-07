Hyderabad: Counterfeit drugs worth Rs 23L seized from pharma firm

HYDERABAD: Continuing its crackdown on drug forgery, the DCA recently seized stocks worth Rs 23.86 lakh from a Quthbullapur-based pharmaceutical company for manufacturing and selling medicines by creating a fake drug licence for certain products.

As per the DCA, the forged licence showed that it was digitally signed by a DCA official. However, on investigation, it was found that no person with the name concerned was working for the government department.

The Jeedimetla police booked Narasapally Ramudu, director of the Ovoid Pharmachem.

“The accused pharma company was eligible to manufacture all nine products listed, but they were only manufacturing two of the drugs,” Jeedimetla drug inspector A Saritha told TNIE.

The two drugs concerned are activated charcoal 250mg EC and Simethicone 80mg IR blend pellets. Apart from that, the pharma company was also selling Cyclobenzaprine 10% w/w Pellets, Viloxazine Hcl 50% w/w SR Pellets, Loratadine 20% pellets, Ascorbic acid 500mg and Zinc SR 7.5mg blend pellets, Ubedecarenone 50% w/w pellets, Mesalazine SR 90% Granules, Ofloxacin 100 mg DC Granules and Simethicone 150 mg pellets.

The Jeedimetla police told TNIE that the case is under investigation and that they are yet to arrest the accused.

A case under IPC Sections 420 and 468 was registered at the Jeedimetla police station.