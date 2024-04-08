After woman finds fungus on banana cake, GHMC issues notice to Pista House

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice to the management of renowned food chain, Pista House, for selling a perishable food item after inspecting its Uppal branch premises on Friday night.

The action was initiated based on a complaint the GHMC officials received through platform X (formerly Twitter).

The complainant alleged that she purchased a banana cake from the eatery that had fungus on it, even though the expiry date on the package was April 10.

When the food inspectors visited Pista House, they found the food items to be defective. As a result, a notice was issued for rectification of the defects, the officials said, adding that samples were picked up for analysis under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

The samples include a plum cake, a sponge cake, milk bread, and the banana cake the complainant submitted. Further, the corporation advised all the eating establishments to maintain hygiene and sell unexpired food items.